The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Sabrina Carpenter - "Taste"

Sabrina Carpenter knows she can be hard to forget. It’s why that one boy won’t stop calling, why she begs him not to embarrass her in public, and why her ego isn’t crushed when he goes back to his ex-girlfriend. According to “Taste” — the sparkly opener to Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet — her influence permeates every aspect of this relationship that she’s no longer in, from the clothes that have mysteriously disappeared from the guy’s closet to his newly amplified sense of humor that rings a bell: “Now all his jokes hit different/ Guеss who he learned that from?”



But what separates “Taste” from the plethora of songs that try to dunk on an ex’s new girl is Carpenter’s self-awareness. She understands that she’s not innocent, that beef this pointed is rarely one-sided, that she might even like the idea of the Other Woman “tasting” her. (Which could mean nothing!!!) She proves as much on the bridge, cooing through an undoubtedly glossed-up smile: “Singin’ ’bout it don’t mean I care/ Yeah, I know I’ve been known to share!” A song that could otherwise end overly bitter instead becomes a reminder that, at the end of the day, Carpenter’s mostly just here for a laugh — that guy had to get his sense of humor from somewhere, didn’t he? –Abby