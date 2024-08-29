In the Tubi original movie The Thicket, based on Joe Lansdale’s novel of the same name, Peter Dinklage plays Reginald Jones, a bounty hunter in pre-industrial West Texas charged with tracking down a girl kidnapped by the killer Cutthroat Bill (Juliette Lewis). Metallica’s James Hetfield is also in the cast, and he appears alongside Dinklage in a newly released scene from the film. Check it out below.

The Thicket hits theaters on 9/6.