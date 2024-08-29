Watch Metallica’s James Hetfield Act Opposite Peter Dinklage In A Clip From Western Thriller The Thicket

News August 29, 2024 12:49 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch Metallica’s James Hetfield Act Opposite Peter Dinklage In A Clip From Western Thriller The Thicket

News August 29, 2024 12:49 PM By Chris DeVille

In the Tubi original movie The Thicket, based on Joe Lansdale’s novel of the same name, Peter Dinklage plays Reginald Jones, a bounty hunter in pre-industrial West Texas charged with tracking down a girl kidnapped by the killer Cutthroat Bill (Juliette Lewis). Metallica’s James Hetfield is also in the cast, and he appears alongside Dinklage in a newly released scene from the film. Check it out below.

The Thicket hits theaters on 9/6.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Explains Crazy Horse Tour Cancelation, Says He’s Planning To Return To The Road With Promise Of The Real

24 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Bieber’s “Sorry”

3 days ago 0

Oasis Announce 2025 Reunion Shows

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest