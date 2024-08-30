“Dream Brother,” the epic penultimate track on the late, great Jeff Buckley’s lone studio album Grace, is not a song I would have ever selected for an electronic dance remix. But that’s why they pay Zedd the big bucks.

Anton Zaslavski, the longstanding Russian-German EDM elf supreme, has a new album called Telos out today, and in addition to collaborations with John Mayer (!), Muse (!!), Remi Wolf, Bea Miller, the oliam (?), Dora Jar (smh), and Bava, there’s a new dancefloor-ready version of “Dream Brother.” I figured it would be trash, but honestly, it kind of goes. Zedd’s “Dream Brother” is much more tasteful and dynamic than I expected. Is this going to kick off a Jeff Buckley renaissance? Get the kids listening to “Lover, You Should Have Come Over”? Have the ravers spinning Sketches For My Sweetheart The Drunk in the chillout tent?

I haven’t dug into the whole album yet, but “Tangerine Rays” has some very “Pyramid Song”-esque piano chords, speaking of artists who were influenced by Buckley. Hear the new “Dream Brother” below, where you can also find all of Telos if you want.

Telos is out now on Interscope.