Watch Ratboys’ Julia Steiner Sing Two Songs With The Gaslight Anthem In Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem are New Jersey to the core, but if they ever decided to move to Chicago, the city would embrace them with open arms. There are certain cities where gruff, melodic pop-punk will always resonate, and Chicago is one of those cities. I saw Gaslight there a couple of times back in the day, and those shows went off. Last night, anyone who went to the Gaslight Anthem gig at the Salt Shed got an extra treat: Julia Steiner, leader of the great Chicago band Ratboys, joining them for a couple of classics.

Last night, the Gaslight Anthem headlined a Salt Shed show with Joyce Manor and Pinkshift. Toward the end of their set, Julia Steiner joined them to help sing the 2008 bangers “Here’s Looking At You, Kid” and “The ’59 Sound.” She sounded awesome. Sometimes, you can tell how much a guest loves a song. Watch some fan footage below.

Also, the Gaslight Anthem have been ending recent shows by covering Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Here they are, doing it with Pinkshift and Karina Rykman at a recent Boston gig: