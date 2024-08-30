LL Cool J would like to remind the world that he’s a rap legend, not just a network-procedural star and occasional awards-show host. Next week, LL will release The FORCE, his first new album in 11 years. Fellow Queens rap legend Q-Tip serves as the LP’s executive producer, and it’s got guest appearances from people like Nas, Busta Rhymes, and Snoop Dogg. We’ve already posted lead single “Saturday Night Special,” with Rick Ross and Fat Joe. Today, the Eminem collab arrives.

Right now, Eminem is in the midst of a big moment. I didn’t like his recent single “Houdini,” but it debuted at #2, giving him his biggest chart hit in more than a decade. His recent album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) was the one that finally, albeit temporarily, knocked Taylor Swift out of the #1 spot. Eminem has always been a huge, vocal LL Cool J fan, and their new song “Murdergram Deux” is their first-ever collaboration.

Eminem co-produced “Murdergram Deux” with Q-Tip, and the song is explicitly positioned as a sequel to “Murdergram,” the fast-rap workout that appeared as a deep cut on LL’s classic 1990 album Mama Said Knock You Out. On the new song, LL and Eminem take turns displaying athletic rap feats over the nervously jittery beat. At the very end of the song, Eminem quotes LL’s old song “Going Back To Cali.” Below, listen to “Murdergram Deux,” as well as the original “Murdergram.”

The FORCE is out 9/6 on Def Jam Recordings/Virgin Music Group.