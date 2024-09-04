Last we heard from Arthur Ashin, the electronic producer who releases music as Autre Ne Veut, we got 2022’s “Okay,” which came out a full seven years after 2015’s Age Of Transparency. Today, ANV has announced plans to release a brand-new album, his first in nine years. Love, Guess Who??? is coming in November.

Featuring the previously released “Okay,” Love, Guess Who??? has guest spots from a number of names, including Micah Jasper (ELIO, Rebecca Black), Kris Yute, Spencer Zahn, BlankFor.ms, Jessica Zambri (Solvey, Zambri), Cristi Jo Zambri (Ex Mazed, Zambri), Joe Stickney (Bear In Heaven, Ex Mazed), Jacob Becker, Raia Was, and Joxx Wilson. ANV is also set to play an album release show on November 6 in Brooklyn at Public Records with NOIA supporting.

Along with the album announce is a lead single, “About To Lose,” which comes with a video. Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Run Away”

02 “World War Pt. 3”

03 “Homemaker”

04 “Okay”

05 “Break In”

06 “Itchy Blood”

07 “Ways I’m Like My Mother”

08 “Become A Flower”

09 “Heavy Tho”

10 “Heaven’s For The Living”

11 “Sexdepressed”

12 “About To Lose”

Love, Guess Who??? is out 11/1 on Rebel Bodies.