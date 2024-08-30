Stream It Thing’s Soaring Garage-Punk EP Spirit Level

It Thing are a sick garage-rocking melodic punk band from Melbourne who, as see/saw point out, have a new EP out today. Spirit Level covers a fair amount of ground over four tracks; vocalist Charlotte Gigi lets loose resounding wails on the opening ’60s pop pastiche “Persian Rug,” but on closer “A Fireplace” they exploring a softer, prettier, more cerebral side of indie rock for a while before once again letting ‘er rip. All throughout, the band manages to sound both raw and accomplished, and that voice remains commanding. It’s a great way to get acquainted with a band that’s been steadily kicking out fire for half a decade now. Listen below.

<a href="https://itthing.bandcamp.com/album/spirit-level">Spirit Level by It Thing</a>