Zara Larsson Celebrates Topping Billboard’s TikTok Chart Thanks To Dolphin Meme

News August 31, 2024 12:36 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2017, Zara Larsson teamed up with English electronic group Clean Bandit for the song “Symphony.” Now, thanks to a meme, it’s achieved #1 on Billboard’s TikTok Top 50 chart.

As usual, the meme is self-deprecating and has dry humor. The ebullient song is paired with a colorful image of dolphins, and users type a vibe-killing confession in the middle, such as “i’m addicted to coke” or “my boyfriend has been cheating on me for 2 years.” Larsson has responded with her own TikToks, asking fans what is happening and celebrating the #1 spot. “Trying to think of ways to milk this dolphin trend so I can sell out my US tour,” she wrote on one video. Concertgoers were very pleased to see dolphin graphics while she performed the tune.

