Stream Manic Splits’ Rad Garage-Punk Debut Album

Manic Splits are a new band out of Columbus playing the kind of straight-ahead garage-punk the city has specialized in for decades. The group’s self-titled debut is full of hard-charging rock songs with rough edges and rousing energy, narrated by Joseph Bilinski’s blunt bellows and ranting, raving outbursts and sometimes submerged in walls of lo-fi noise. To invoke their Columbus forebears, it’s like Cheater Slicks amped up to New Bomb Turks energy levels. Or maybe, for those less tuned in to the history of grimy rock music out of Ohio’s capital, let’s turn to the state up north and contextualize them as Protomartyr channeling the Stooges’ Raw Power. The point: This is such a rad album, and if you’re into fast and nasty garage rock caked in gunk, you should listen to it below.

