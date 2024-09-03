Lollapalooza has announced the 2025 lineups for its trio of South American festivals. All of them feature a sextet of headliners including Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Tool, Alanis Morissette, Shawn Mendes, and Rüfüs Du Sol, with additional headliner Tan Bionica lined up for Argentina.

Lolla Argentina is going down March 21-23 at Hipódromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. The Chile event occurs on the same dates at Parque Cerrillos in Santiago. Brazil’s fest will take place one week later on March 28-30 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Some of the other acts appearing across all three lineups are Fontaines D.C., JPEGMAFIA, Girl In Red, Caribou, the Marías, Benson Boone, Tate McRae, Sepultura, Foster The People, Parcels, Zedd, Charlotte de Witte, Teddy Swims, and Mon Laferte.

March does seem like an awesome time to visit South America. Tickets are on sale now; here are the links for Argentina, Brazil, and Chile.