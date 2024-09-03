Since 2009, Roberto Carlos Lange has built up a robust and rewarding discography as Helado Negro. Before that, he worked under other aliases. Lange sent a message to his Bandcamp followers today pointing out that Confetti, an album he released under the name Boom & Birds in 2004, is available now as a free download. It’s instrumental beat-driven music that reminds me of contemporaneous stuff from artists like Ratatat and Prefuse 73, and it’s worth a listen if you’re a Helado Negro fan or a fan of circa-2004 indie electronic fare.

<a href="https://boomandbirds.bandcamp.com/album/confetti">Confetti by BOOM & BIRDS</a>