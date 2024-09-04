Sade, Grouper, André 3000, Adrianne Lenker, & Many More Contribute New Songs To Red Hot’s TRAИƧA Comp

Today, the nonprofit production company Red Hot is announcing TRAИƧA, a 46-track compilation featuring Sade, Grouper, André 3000, Adrianne Lenker, and more. It arrives Sept. 22, and a cover of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” by Lauren Auder and Wendy and Lisa of the Revolution is out now.

TRAИƧA also has original songs, covers, and features from Jeff Tweedy, Perfume Genius, Clairo, Allison Russell, Faye Webster, Sam Smith, Lightning Bug, Sharon Van Etten, Kelela, Babehoven, Fleet Foxes, Moses Sumney, Alan Sparhawk, Laura Jane Grace, Lomelda, Julien Baker, Yaya Bey, Kara Jackson, Ezra Furman, Cassandra Jenkins, Bartees Strange, Helado Negro, Moor Mother, Frankie Cosmos, L’Rain, Bill Callahan, Christian Lee Hutson, Gia Margaret, Caroline Rose, Hand Habits, claire rousay, Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer, prolific writer Eileen Myles, and many others. Sade’s contribution is her first new song in 14 years and an ode to her trans son Izaak; André 3000’s is a 30-minute piece.

The project traces back to 2021, when Dust Reid was inspired to spotlight trans and non-binary artists in the wake of SOPHIE’s tragic death. About it, Reid explained:

We started talking about all the gifts that trans artists have been giving to the world, and wanted to create a Red Hot project that centered and celebrated those gifts. We hoped to create a narrative that positions trans and non-binary people as leaders in our society insofar as the deep inner work they do to affirm who they are in our current climate. We felt this is something everybody should do. Whether you identify as trans or non-binary or otherwise, if you took the time to explore your gender, get in touch with the feeling side of yourself, maybe we would have a future oriented around values of community, collaboration, care, and healing.

About her cover of “I Would Die 4 U,” Auder said:

As most of us are, or will one day become, I am a huge Prince fan. I listened to him exclusively for a whole year aged 13, his songs and his flare have become part of my musical DNA. When it came to covering songs I knew I wanted to challenge myself and take on one of his. The lyrics to “I Would Die 4 U” feel so potent and open-ended, up for interpretation, but an unconditional message of holding and support shines through. Getting Wendy and Lisa who sang on the original to accompany me through this version has been one of the proudest moments in my musical career and am so glad to be sharing this via Red Hot.

Wendy and Lisa added:

It’s hard to impress us with a cover of a Prince song, especially a personal favorite of ours like, “I wud die 4 u”, but Lauren’s voice and vibey sensibilities spoke to us. We were happy to lend whatever we could to the project and to Lauren to make the song something special. We’d venture to say that Prince might’ve enjoyed some of the innovation of this version of the song.

Red Hot intends to donate profits to LGTBQ+ organizations. Below, hear the Prince cover and check out the TRAИƧA tracklist, which is separated into eight chapters.

TRACKLIST:

Chapter I – Womb Of The Soul

01 “Midnight Moon Pool” – Mary Lattimore + Laraaji + MIZU + Jamal Shakeryan

02 “You Don’t Know Me” – Devendra Banhart + Blake Mills + Beverly Glenn-Copeland

03 “How Sweet I Roamed” – Jeff Tweedy + claire rousay

04 “Same Train” – Heart Shaped + Christian Lee Hutson

Chapter II – Survival

05 “STAR” – Ana Roxanne + Nsámbu Za Suékama

06 “Please Tell Me” – Lightning Bug

07 “Make ‘Em Laugh” – Benét + Faye Webster

08 “Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying” – Julien Baker + Calvin Lauber (Feat. SOAK, Quinn Christopherson)

09 “Rumblin'” – Soft Rōnin (Feat. Frankie Cosmos)

10 “Deeper Understanding” – Hand Habits (Feat. Bill Callahan)

Chapter III – Dark Night

11 “Under The Shadow Of Another Moon” – Hunter Schafer + Cole Pulice

12 “Blush” – Grouper + Lucy Liyou

13 “Is It Cold In The Water?” – Moses Sumney

14 “Know Who You Are At Every Age” – Anajah + Gary Gunn

15 “Is It Over Now?” – Niecy Blues (Feat. Joy Guidry)

Chapter IV – Awakening

16 “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding” – André 3000

17 “Come Back Different” – Nina Keith (feat. Julie Byrne, Taryn Blake Miller)

18 “Song To The Siren” – Rachika Nayar (feat. Julianna Barwick, Cassandra Croft)

19 “Love Hymn” – Arthur Baker (Feat. Pharoah Sanders)

20 “People Are Small / Rapture” – L’Rain + Voices from the NYC Trans Oral History Project

Chapter V – Grief

21 “We’ve Been Through So Much” – Jlin + Moor Mother

22 “My Name” – Kara Jackson + Ahya Simone + Dave Longstreth

23 “Point of Disgust” – Perfume Genius + Alan Sparhawk (Low)

24 “In Another Life” – Lomelda + More Eaze

25 “Pink Ponies” – Teddy Geiger + Yaeji

26 “A Survivor’s Guilt” – Yaya Bey

Chapter VI – Acceptance

27 “Just Last Night” – Helado Negro + Eileen Myles

28 “Feel So Different” – Ezra Furman + Sharon Van Etten

29 “Mourning Dove” – Gia Margaret

30 “Feel Better” – Adrianne Lenker

31 “Any Other Way” – Allison Russell + Ahya Simone

32 “Down Where The Valleys Are Low” – Asher White + Eli Winter + Caroline Rose

33 “TM” – Fleet Foxes + Cole Pulice + Lynn Avery

34 “Querube” – AV María + SKY + Belina Rose

Chapter VII – Liberation

35 “Within Without” – Green-House + Kelela

36 “Aaron” – Cassandra Jenkins + Bloomsday + Babehoven

36 “Young Lion” – Sade Adu

38 “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” – Moses Sumney + Lyra Pramuk + Sam Smith

39 “Many Ways” – CLARITY (Feat. Clairo)

40 “I Feel Free” – Sparkle Division (Feat. Pepper MaShay)

Chapter VIII – Reinvention

41 “Get Free” – Nico Georis + KB Brookins

42 “Wolf Like Me” – Bartees Strange + Anjimile + Kara Jackson

43 “Surrender Your Gender” – Laura Jane Grace (Feat. Lee Ranaldo, Jayne County, Kathi Wilcox, Jay Dee Daugherty, Am Taylor)

44 “I Would Die 4 U” – Lauren Auder + Wendy & Lisa of the Revolution

45 “Always” – Time Wharp + Elizabeth & Beverly Glenn-Copeland

46 “Ever New” – Sam Smith + Beverly Glenn-Copeland

TRAИƧA is out 11/22 via Red Hot.