Faye Webster Announces YoYo Invitational Event

News September 4, 2024 2:30 PM By Abby Jones

Not only can Faye Webster make endearing, cheeky, twangy indie-pop: She can also work a yoyo. She’s flaunted her skills here and there before, but now, she’s spreading her love for the art — and it is an art — at the upcoming Faye Webster YoYo Invitational.

Hosted by the musician herself, the Faye Webster YoYo Invitational is billed as “a special event that will see a dozen of North America’s best yoyo masters showcase their skills in a no-rules, no-limitations exhibition of their best tricks and routines.” It’ll go down on Sept. 28 at the Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley, California.

Beyond yoyo-ing, the event will boast a solo set by Webster, exclusive merch from her friends at Brain Dead, and “maybe even some special guests.” Grab tickets beginning this Friday here.

