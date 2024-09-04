Johnny Marr + The Healers – “The Way That It Was”

New Music September 4, 2024 2:22 PM By Chris DeVille

Johnny Marr + The Healers – “The Way That It Was”

New Music September 4, 2024 2:22 PM By Chris DeVille

Don’t hold your breath waiting for Johnny Marr to agree to a Smiths reunion, but you can pinpoint exactly when he’ll re-release Boomslang, his 2003 album shared under the name Johnny Marr + The Healers. The reissue is coming 16 days from now, and today, after sharing the previously unreleased bonus track “All Out Attack,” he’s given us another new oldie called “The Way That It Was.” This one’s not very booming or slangy, but it’s pretty. Listen below.

The Boomslang reissue is out 9/20 via BMG. Pre-order it here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself”

3 days ago 0

Jewel Supports Chappell Roan Setting Boundaries With Fans: “I’ve Had Hundreds Of Stalkers”

2 days ago 0

Watch Joe Keery As Stephen Malkmus And Jason Schwartzman & Tim Heidecker As Matador Records Execs In A Clip From Pavements

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest