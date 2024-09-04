Don’t hold your breath waiting for Johnny Marr to agree to a Smiths reunion, but you can pinpoint exactly when he’ll re-release Boomslang, his 2003 album shared under the name Johnny Marr + The Healers. The reissue is coming 16 days from now, and today, after sharing the previously unreleased bonus track “All Out Attack,” he’s given us another new oldie called “The Way That It Was.” This one’s not very booming or slangy, but it’s pretty. Listen below.

The Boomslang reissue is out 9/20 via BMG. Pre-order it here.