The Dismemberment Plan, Blonde Redhead, Les Savy Fav, & More Playing New Festival In Red Hook

A new music festival is coming to Brooklyn. United Sounds NYC will take place at Red Hook’s Pioneer Works on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, and it has the Dismemberment Plan (who, incidentally, are reuniting for the first show in a decade tonight in D.C.), Blonde Redhead, Les Savy Fav, Peel Dream Magazine, Sunflower Bean, Model/Actriz, Man Man, Monobloc, and more to be announced.

“We wanted to start an annual music festival in New York City during the fall season, in the spirit of great indie-focused events of the past like CMJ,” said the festival’s talent booker Diane Perini, who also co-founded and programmed Coney Island’s Siren Music Festival that ran for a decade. “Our goal is to bring celebrated independent artists and music fans together for a fun weekend in a great setting. We were drawn to Red Hook to launch the event because it has such a welcoming seaside community vibe, that feels like you’re out of the city, yet it’s right there across the water from lower Manhattan.”

Single day tickets are $50 whereas two-day passes are $75. Find more information on their website.