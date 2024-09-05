In July, Yasmin Williams announced her third album Acadia and shared the lead single “Virga.” Today, the fingerstyle guitarist is back with the thoughtful, dynamic tune “Hummingbird.”

“Being thrust into the folk genre has granted me several invitations to play at various folk and bluegrass festivals,” Williams said. “This style of music is not one that I grew up with and is still relatively new to me; however, I can’t help but be somewhat influenced by the amazing musicianship of all the bluegrass, folk, and old-time musicians I’ve seen in the last few years. Although this wasn’t on my mind consciously when I wrote this tune, I assume these influences entered my subconscious.”

Hear “Hummingbird” below.

Acadia is out 10/4 on Nonesuch.