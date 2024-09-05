TV On The Radio Played A Surprise Reunion Show For Vans Last Night

Yesterday, TV On The Radio announced their grand return. Five years after their last proper show, TVOTR will play a series of small-venue gigs in New York, Los Angeles, and London, and they’ll also release a 20th-anniversary deluxe reissue of their debut album Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes. As it turns out, though, TVOTR’s first show back won’t be the first of their November gigs at Webster Hall. Instead, TVOTR’s first show back already happened. It was last night. You missed it.

As part of the New York Fashion Week festivities, Vans put up a recreated version of Max Fish, a now-closed Lower East Side bar that was a big part of the early-’00s New York rock scene. Back in the Meet Me In The Bathroom era, TV On The Radio’s Jaleel Bunton worked at Max Fish, as did various Strokes. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, TVOTR played a surprise six-song set in front of that slightly uncanny storefront last night.

As with the upcoming TV On The Radio shows, guitarist and producer David Andrew Sitek did not take part in last night’s set. Still, the videos show that the band has held onto at least some of the intensity that they always brought onstage. Check it out below.

TV on the Radio at Max Fish pic.twitter.com/PP4NJgf5zE — Nabil Ayers (@nabilayers) September 5, 2024