Rich Homie Quan Dead At 34

Atlanta rap star Rich Homie Quan has died. After hours of rumors circulating online, TMZ has confirmed that Rich Homie has passed away. No cause of death has been confirmed. Rich Homie Quan was 34.

Rich Homie Quan was born Dequantes Devontay Lamar in Atlanta. He played high school baseball, dropped out of college, and released a 2008 single called “Stay Down.” His rap career was derailed when he did a year in jail on burglary charges, but he jumped back in after his release. In 2012, Rich Homie released the mixtapes I Go In On Every Song and Still Goin In and toured with Trinidad James. In 2013, he appeared on a bunch of Gucci Mane tracks and released his breakout hit “Type Of Way.” That song, with its hypnotically memorable singsong hook, crossed over, reaching #50 on the Hot 100 and going gold.

In the months after “Type Of Way,” Rich Homie Quan guested on hits from Young Jeezy and Yo Gotti, and he was part of the 2014 XXL Freshman class. 2014 was also when Rich Homie Quan teamed up with Young Thug to release the mixtape Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 1, a true classic of the form. The release of Tha Tour Pt. 1 was always slightly mysterious. Thug and Rich Homie seemed to have an amorphous deal with Cash Money Records, the tape was named after a tour that never happened, and Thug and Rich Homie soon fell out. Still, Tha Tour Pt. 1 is the work of two exuberant, perfectly matched stylists who sounded better together than they did apart. In a better world, Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan would’ve kept making music together forever.

Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan’s 2014 single “Lifestyle,” which wasn’t on the mixtape, was a definitive rap hit of its era, and it reached #16 on the Hot 100. Rich Homie Quan continued to release mixtapes — Still Goin In: Reloaded, I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In, If You Ever Think I Will Stop Goin’ in Ask RR (Royal Rich) — and he scored another solo hit with the 2015 track “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” But he faced legal issues, battling over contracts with labels and getting arrested for drug possession in 2017. Rich Homie Quan didn’t release a major-label album until 2018’s Rich As In Spirit, and he never followed it up. As his old partner Young Thug flourished, Rich Homie stagnated. He continued to release music, dropping the EP Family & Mula in 2022 and posting tracks on YouTube as recently as a few months ago. Check out some of his work below.