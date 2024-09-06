The Green Child began as the project of Raven Mahon (Grass Widow, Rocky) and Mikey Young (Total Control, Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Shutdown 66). Now, the band also has Shaun Gionis of Boomgates on drums and Hobbies Galore label head Alex Macfarlane on guitar and synths. Today, the four-piece announced the new album Look Familiar. The dreamy lead single “Wow Factor” is out now.

Mahon says “Wow Factor” was shaped by “reality-shifting world events.” “The subject matter just makes its way in when it’s what I’m thinking about most the time,” she continued, explaining:

There are a couple of homages to family members too. “The Lawn” is about my grandmother and the area where she lived in the desert that was a short-lived socialist commune. These songs are more like a string of vignettes describing scenery and memories. I tried to include anecdotes I had heard about family members that I had never met as a way of memorializing them. Like that my great grandmother was a bashful quilter who would cover her mouth when she giggled.

“For this record, half the musical ideas stemmed from Raven, half from myself,” Young added. “I felt like we discussed things more and fleshed out ideas together and brought in Alex and Shaun for their input all the time. I see it as a step forward in many ways but at times, it felt like an entirely new thing. It’s inspiring to make music with others, to find a new combination of ingredients to make music feel fresh.”

Check out “Wow Factor” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wow Factor”

02 “Into Gold”

03 “Step Over Water”

04 “Easy Window”

05 “A Long Beautiful Flowing Cape”

06 “Year Of The Books”

07 “Look Familiar”

08 “Feet Are Rebels”

09 “Private Laugh”

10 “Arrows And Microtones”

Look Familiar is out 11/15 via Upset The Rhythm and Hobbies Galore. Pre-order it here.