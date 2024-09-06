Demi Lovato Shares Trailer For Her Child Star Documentary Featuring Christina Ricci, Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, & More

Demi Lovato is known for her honesty when it comes to heavy topics. In 2021, the pop singer discussed her struggles with addiction and experiences with sexual assault in the docuseries Dancing With The Devil. She’s getting to share a new Hulu documentary called Child Star, in which she reflects on being in the industry at such a young age. Today, the first trailer premiered, and it features Christina Ricci, Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, and more.

“I wouldn’t end up where I am had I not made all the choices leading up to this point. But, it came at a price,” she says in the teaser, which also features Kenan Thompson, Raven Symone, and Alyson Stoner talking about what the dark side of becoming famous as a kid. Lovato recounted when “popular girls signed a suicide petition saying that I should kill myself.” She asked Barrymore when she was first given substances, to which Barrymore said she was 10 years old.

“It just scares me to hear that these kids are making tens of millions of dollars. There have to be protections put in place,” Lovato said. Watch the full trailer below.