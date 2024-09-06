Pharrell Williams Shares New Songs From His LEGO Biopic And Doodles NFT Movie

Pharrell Williams Shares New Songs From His LEGO Biopic And Doodles NFT Movie

Pharrell Williams apparently has a deluge of animated projects on the horizon, one of which I understand because it’s old technology (like me) and the other I understand less. The first project: Pharrell is appearing in a LEGO-animated biopic called Piece By Piece, which arrives in theaters on October 11 and depicts his early life in Virginia and subsequent rise to fame. An accompanying title track — written by Pharrell and Princess Anne High School Fabulous Marching Cavaliers — is out today.

Then, there’s Dullsville And The Doodleverse, an animated special from NFT entertainment company Doodles (anything NFT-related and my brain switches to a dial tone), for which Pharrell serves as Chief Brand Officer. Lil Wayne and Coi Leray are both on the soundtrack, and they voice characters in the film — Lil Wayne plays Captain Stoke and Leray plays Deysi. In tandem with its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Doodles has released a track called “Can’t Hold Me Down” featuring Kyle Richh, Lil Wayne, and Lil Yachty. It’s produced by Pharrell.

Check out both “Piece By Piece” and “Can’t Hold Me Down” below.

