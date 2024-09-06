Jet Share First New Music In 15 Years

New Music September 6, 2024 11:31 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Jet Share First New Music In 15 Years

New Music September 6, 2024 11:31 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Jet — Australia’s answer to the Y2K rock revival, singers of the inescapable “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” infamous Pitchfork punching bags — are back. Jet have shared the new song “Hurry Hurry,”* which they reportedly played live on a 20th anniversary tour in Australia. The B-side is “Un’avventura,” which has singer/guitarist Nic Cester performing in English and Italian (he’s lived in Italy for the last 15 years).

“‘Hurry Hurry’ is our first single in 15 years and a little appetizer while we continue to work on our upcoming album,” Cester said. “We’ve been playing ‘Hurry Hurry’ live with a great response from our fans in Australia, we’re really looking forward to debuting it live at our overseas shows in Italy, the UK and the US.”

A new Jet album is expected in 2025. Listen to “Hurry Hurry” and “Un’avventura” below.

*Relatedly, “Hurry Hurry” just so happens to be the polite phrase my parents use when asking their dog to pee faster on long walks.

Rachel Brodsky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Linkin Park Reveal New Singer Emily Armstrong, Announce New Album From Zero In Livestreamed Concert

1 day ago 0

FBI Arrests Musician For Streaming Fraud, Claiming He Collected $10M From Hundreds Of Thousands AI-Generated Songs

2 days ago 0

Rich Homie Quan Dead At 34

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest