Jet Share First New Music In 15 Years

Jet — Australia’s answer to the Y2K rock revival, singers of the inescapable “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” infamous Pitchfork punching bags — are back. Jet have shared the new song “Hurry Hurry,”* which they reportedly played live on a 20th anniversary tour in Australia. The B-side is “Un’avventura,” which has singer/guitarist Nic Cester performing in English and Italian (he’s lived in Italy for the last 15 years).

“‘Hurry Hurry’ is our first single in 15 years and a little appetizer while we continue to work on our upcoming album,” Cester said. “We’ve been playing ‘Hurry Hurry’ live with a great response from our fans in Australia, we’re really looking forward to debuting it live at our overseas shows in Italy, the UK and the US.”

A new Jet album is expected in 2025. Listen to “Hurry Hurry” and “Un’avventura” below.

*Relatedly, “Hurry Hurry” just so happens to be the polite phrase my parents use when asking their dog to pee faster on long walks.