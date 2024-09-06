The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Mount Eerie - "I Walk"

With 2001’s The Glow Pt. 2, the then-22-year-old Microphones mastermind Phil Elverum built a time capsule of young adulthood. The record was an oddly beautiful collection of lo-fi songs that captured the essence of being both terrified and ecstatic; both hopeless and hopeful; both as smart as you’ve ever been and as confused as you’ll ever be. There hasn’t been an album like it since.



Nowadays, Elverum is better known for his work as Mount Eerie, whose upcoming album Night Palace is meant to be a spiritual successor of sorts to the record that initially put him on the indie rock map. Early single “I Walk” harks back to that fuzzy analog sound, though there’s a sharpness to it that seems to echo Elverum’s newfound clarity in the wake of personal tragedy. “I walk until it’s all fallen away,” he murmurs as the guitars and cymbals swell. A drawn-out coda then breaks, giving way to the sounds of wind blowing through the mountains and birds chirping from the trees. You can almost feel the lightness. –Abby