“Stockholm Syndrome” — damn, what a song! James McNew’s Neil Young cosplay from I Can Hear The Heart Beating As One is just about perfect, from McNew’s agile falsetto to Georgia Hubley’s crisp, steady groove to the ripping, feedback-drenched guitar solo Ira Kaplan drops in the middle. You know this. I know this. And Deep Sea Diver know this, too.

The veteran Seattle band recorded their own quite pleasing take on “Stockholm Syndrome” for Every Possible Way, a new compilation of ’90s covers assembled by the East Nashville group 3Sirens benefitting the Everytown For Gun Safety Support Fund. The comp also features bands like Lucius (covering Filter!) and White Denim (covering Elastica!), and it’s coming in December. 3Sirens founder Alyssa Graham shared this statement:

As a mother first, an artist and a human I am constantly trying to help make a small, yet hopefully meaningful, change in a country and a world that sometimes seems mad. The Covenant School shooting happened approximately 3 miles from our home. We have a five year old daughter. Bringing together artists has always been our dream and having these passionate and dedicated musicians come together on one compilation to sing out against gun violence in America is extraordinary. Our hope is that Every Possible Way will help raise funds for a better future where we don’t have to worry about our children going to school or our brothers and sisters crossing the street or our parents sitting in a movie theater. Our hope is that we can be a small part of a much larger change.

Deep Sea Diver’s Jessica Dobson also shared a statement:

I love the work that Everytown For Gun Safety Support Fund is doing, and it was a no-brainer to contribute to this awesome compilation of covers. I chose Yo La Tengo’s “Stockholm Syndrome” because I love learning their gauzy guitar solos and how this song sneaks up on you in its catchiness and simplicity.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Joseph – “Table For Glasses” (original by Jimmy Eat World)

02 White Denim – “Connection” (original by Elastica)

03 Coco – “Holiday” (original by Weezer)

04 Valley Boy – “Dreams” (original by the Cranberries)

05 The Grahams – “Waitin’ For A Superman” (original by Flaming Lips)

06 Deep Sea Diver – “Stockholm Syndrome” (original by Yo La Tengo)

07 Lucius – “Take A Picture” (original by Filter)

08 Liz Cooper – “Bittersweet Symphony” (original by the Verve)

09 Delacey – “Losing A Whole Year” (original by Third Eye Blind)

10 Elizabeth & The Catapult – “The Book Of Love” (original by Magnetic Fields)

Every Possible Way is out 12/13. 3Sirens is accepting donations here.