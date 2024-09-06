Bacchae Announce Breakup

DC post-punk crew Bacchae have announced that they’re breaking up after eight years together. Posting to their band’s Instagram, they wrote: “After 8 years together, we’ve decided not to continue as a band. Many thanks to everyone that has checked out our music, came to a show, released our records, booked us shows, grabbed merch, etc. Y’all showed Bacchae so much love throughout the years and we hope the music lives on.”

Bacchae very recently released their third album, Next Time, which Stereogum named its Album Of The Week. They added via Instagram that “leftover merch is up on our Bandcamp and all releases are available on the streaming platform of your choice.”

Bacchae’s farewell post is below.