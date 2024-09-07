Pa Salieu Released From Prison, Drops New Single “Belly”

In December 2022, Pa Salieu was sentenced to 33 months in prison. The British rapper was convicted of violent disorder and using a smashed bottle as an offensive weapon. Now, he has been released after serving 21 months and shared a new song, “Belly.”

“I been gone for a while but I still made it back to you,” the 27-year-old begins the track rapping. Pitchfork confirmed his release from prison. Salieu had been arrested in connection with a 2018 “mob” violence in Coventry after the fatal stabbing of Fidel Glasgow, who was his best friend and the grandson of Specials singer Neville Staple. Footage showed Salieu using a tree branch to beat a 23-year-old man who then spent 10 days in the hospital.

Watch the “Belly” video directed by Earthboi below.

