Will Jennings Dead At 80, Co-Wrote #1 Hits For Celine Dion, Steve Winwood, Whitney Houston, & Barry Manilow

Will Jennings, who co-wrote #1 hits for Celine Dion, Steve Winwood, Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, and more, has died. He passed away in his home in Tyler, Texas on Friday morning after five or six years of declining health, his caregiver Martha Sherrod told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 80.

Will Jennings is best known for writing the lyrics for Eric Clapton’s “Tears In Heaven” and Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” In 2006, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. He received three Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards, also writing for B.B. King, Joe Sample, Rodney Crowell, Mariah Carey, Jimmy Buffett, and Roy Orbison. Musician Peter Wolf paid tribute to Jennings with a Facebook post: