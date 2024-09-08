Kendrick Lamar Will Play 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sit down, be humble, and watch Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The rapper has been confirmed as 2025’s headliner for the Apple Music-sponsored event, having last appeared alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige back in 2022. He announced the news in a new teaser clip on YouTube.

“You know there’s only one opportunity to win the championship,” Kendrick says in the clip as he puts footballs into a throwing machine. “No round twos.” Smells like a dig at Drake, but we can neither confirm nor deny if it is.

Kendrick further elaborated in a press release: “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.” The 59th Super Bowl goes down at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, and airs on Fox. Watch Kendrick’s teaser below.