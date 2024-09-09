Taylor Swift Is Actually A Massive Darkness Fan, Frontman Reveals After Viral US Open Singalong

I don’t know a single living person who doesn’t like “I Believe In A Thing Called Love,” the Darkness’ dead-serious yet also completely unserious 2003 pop-metal pastiche. So it’s not that surprising that Taylor Swift was seen passionately singing along to the song with her boyfriend Travis Kelce in a box at the US Open final Sunday. Here’s that clip, which also features Este Haim, bitcoin tracing entrepreneur Jony Levin, and audio engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk:

Taylor and Travis believe in a thing called love 🎵 pic.twitter.com/L1gjkO5MoI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

It turns out Swift’s fandom runs deep. In a video posted to TikTok today, Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins revealed a handwritten note he received from Swift upon attending one of her Eras Tour stops in Zurich this year. (It’s on Swift’s personal stationery, which identifies her as a “SONGWRITER” and “FELINE ENTHUSIAST.”) The message reads as follows:

Justin,

What a thrill to have you at the show! I’m a massive fan of yours and think “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” is one of the greatest songs of all time. I hope you and your family have fun at the show! Thanks so much for coming!

Love,

Taylor

Hawkins, understandably, mostly seems stoked about the points this ongoing appreciation is scoring him with his daughter. Watch his video below.