David Bowie Lands Country Radio #1 Thanks To Latest Chris Young Hit

Last year, Chris Young released “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” a song that interpolates David Bowie’s 1974 tune “Rebel Rebel.” Now, that track is #1 on country radio.

“Thank you all so much for my 14th number one song,” Young wrote on X. “‘Young Love And Saturday Nights’ had an amazing run, and it’s an incredibly important song for me. So many people were involved in creating it that I don’t know if I have enough paper to write all of the names down. That being said, this note is for all of you. So sincerely…thank you! #14.”

“To be part of Bowie finding success in country music eight years after his passing is truly an honor,” he added in a press statement, “and it’s been wild to watch audiences at my live shows reacting to this song that has its roots in a rock staple from 50 years ago. Just wow.”

It’s safe to say Bowie getting a #1 on country radio was probably not on anyone’s 2024 bingo card, but it did indeed happen.