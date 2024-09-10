Watch Mk.gee Cover The Titanic Theme And Bring Out Dijon In LA

Mk.gee was probably not one of the musicians on the Titanic who allegedly played “Nearer, My God, To Thee” while the ship was sinking. That happened in 1912. But he did cover “Rose,” aka James Horner’s theme from Titanic, during his two-night stand in Los Angeles over the weekend, during which he also brought out his frequent collaborator Dijon.

For a little context, Mk.gee played guitar on Dijon’s great 2021 debut album Absolutely, and Dijon worked on the song “DNM” from Mk.gee’s recent album Two Star & The Dream Police, which we also like very much. And so Mk.gee brought out Dijon to help him perform “DNM” not once, not twice, but three times in a row. I doubt anyone was mad about it!

Aside from paying tribute to Titanic — which he also did last week in Oakland and Seattle — Mk.gee reportedly worked in a cover of the Andrea Bocelli classic “Time To Say Goodbye.” See videos of him doing “Rose” and “DNM” below.