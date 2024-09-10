The raucous post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken For Stars formed in Peoria in 1997, moved to Denver a few years later, and released three albums of hard-rockin’ riffage before breaking up in 2008. In 2016, they got back together and released the triumphant Prey, but the reunion would not last. In 2021, bandleader Gared O’Donnell died of esophageal cancer. He was 44. Today, the surviving member of Planes Mistaken For Stars have announced that they recorded one last album, entitled Do You Still Love Me?, with O’Donnell. It’s coming out this fall.

Planes Mistaken For Stars recorded Do You Still Love Me? after Gared O’Donnell’s cancer diagnosis, when he was going through chemo and radiation treatment. They wrote the LP in isolation during the pandemic and recorded in Chicago, with Prey producer Sanford Parker. “Fix Me,” the riff-attack that serves as the LP’s first single, would sound raw and heavy even without that extremely sad context. Below, check out that song and the Do You Still Love Me? tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Matthew Is Dead”

02 “Fix Me”

03 “Further”

04 “The Arrow”

05 “Modern Logic”

06 “Punch The Gauge”

07 “Do You Still Love Me? No. 1”

08 “Run Rabbit Run”

09 “Peace”

10 “Put Your Heart On The Fire”

11 “The Calming”

12 “In Hell”

13 “Do You Still Love Me? No. 2”

Do You Still Love Me? is out 11/1 on Deathwish, Inc.