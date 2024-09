Mew Announce Breakup, Farewell Shows

Mew are hanging it up. Today the proggy, poppy, spacey Danish rock band announced their impending breakup and a pair of farewell concerts. The shows will be held at Aarhus Congress Center in Aarhus on May 29 and at Royal Arena in the band’s hometown of Copenhagen on May 31. The pair of shows are billed as Mew 30, and indeed, 2025 will mark their 30th anniversary as a band.

A post announcing the farewell shows reads as follows:

Frengers, we are beyond excited to play these shows as they mark a truly exceptional occasion for us, for you and for Mew. Johan, Silas, Jonas.

The band’s frontman Jonas Bjerre shared this message as well:

DEAREST FRENGERS

NEXT YEAR MARKS THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF MEW! IT’S BEEN QUITE A JOURNEY, THAT’S BROUGHT ME AND MY LOVELY BAND MATES ON COUNTLESS ADVENTURES, FOR WHICH I AM ETERNALLY GRATEFUL. AND NONE OF IT COULD HAVE HAPPENED IF NOT FOR YOU FRENGERS AND YOUR SUPPORT. THIS IS SOMETHING I’VE NEVER TAKEN FOR GRANTED, AND NEVER WILL. FOR ME, THIS JOURNEY WILL BE COMING TO AN END. NEXT YEAR WILL BE MY LAST YEAR WITH MEW. I HAVE COME TO THE REALISATION THAT IT’S TIME FOR ME PERSONALLY TO EMBARK ON A DIFFERENT JOURNEY, AND FOCUS ON OTHER CREATIVE PROJECTS. I AM SO HAPPY THAT WE GET TO PLAY THESE FAREWELL SHOWS, AND THAT I GET TO GO ON ONE LAST TRIP WITH MY DEAR FRIENDS AND CO-FOUNDERS JOHAN AND SILAS, AS WELL AS THE DOC AND MADS WEGNER. I WILL BE WRITING A LONGER POST ABOUT ALL OF THIS SOON. FOR NOW, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU OUT THERE AT THE SHOWS NEXT YEAR! LOVE, JONAS.

And there’s an extended message from the full lineup of Bjerre, Johan Wohlert, and Silas Utke Graae Jørgensen:

30 YEARS? NOBODY IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD HAVE IMAGINED US STILL BEING HERE BACK IN 1995, WHEN WE STARTED OUT, MAKING NOISE IN JONAS’ TEENAGE BEDROOM. BUT WE DID! MAYBE WE WERE OUT OF OUR MINDS, ON A MISSION. WE DARED TO DREAM, AND DREAM BIG TOGETHER. TODAY WE HAVE BEEN AROUND THE WORLD PLAYED MORE SHOWS THAN WE CAN REMEMBER AND YET IT FEELS JUST LIKE YESTERDAY, SITTING THERE IN THAT NOISY BEDROOM TRYING TO BECOME A BAND. WE WANT TO INVITE ALL OF OUR FRENGERS AROUND THE WORLD TO A CELEBRATION OF OUR 30 YEARS OF BEING MEW. WE ARE BEYOND EXCITED TO PLAY THESE SHOWS AS THEY MARK A TRULY EXCEPTIONAL OCCASION FOR US, FOR YOU AND FOR MEW. SINCERELY YOURS, JOHAN, SILAS, JONAS.

Mew’s last album was 2017’s Visuals. If you’ve never explored their catalog, my former colleague Michael Nelson’s enthusiastic review of their 2015 album +- will get you stoked on them.