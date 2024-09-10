Soccer Mommy – “Driver”

Sophie Allison will release Evergreen, her latest album as Soccer Mommy, next month. She’s so far shared the singles “Lost” and “M,” which were both very good, and today she’s sharing the grungy anthem “Driver,” which is also very good.

“I’m a five-foot-four engine waiting to move,” Allison sings in the opening lines, marking the second song in recent memory to reference its singer’s exact height in the first verse. “Driver” feels like a spiritual successor to the Sometimes, Forever highlight “Shotgun”; both are songs about settling into a relationship with someone who gladly and readily embraces all your little neuroses. It’s sweet. Listen to it below.

Evergreen is out 10/25 via Loma Vista.