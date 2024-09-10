Can You Hear What Wendy Eisenberg Is Seeing?

To hear Wendy Eisenberg tell it, the experience of undergoing LASIK surgery is a little like watching a movie you’ll never be able to see again: maybe a structural film from the 1960s, except wholly unique and taking place within the eye itself. The patient is fully conscious and able to see the visual effect of the laser entering the eye, while a voice issues instructions on where to look. Eisenberg, who suffered from impaired vision throughout their life before getting LASIK in fall 2021, knew there was a concept album in this subject before they even underwent the procedure. The working title? Eye Music.

Now called Viewfinder and slated for release this Friday through the great Chicago experimental label American Dreams, the Brooklyn-based guitarist and improviser’s concept album is an outpouring of creative energy. The first thing listeners are likely to notice is its scale: 79 minutes across two full LPs, with two extended improvisations at its center that equal the length of a conventional single LP by themselves. The next is the lushness of the music, aided by a crack band and tinged with an uncanniness reflective of Eisenberg’s post-surgery hyper-clarity. The first single, “Lasik,” features a video from Richard Lenz that approximates the experience of undergoing eye surgery.

Stereogum chatted with Eisenberg about Viewfinder and the “unrepeatable film” of laser eye surgery. Listen to “Lasik” and read the interview below.

Tell me a little bit about the experience of undergoing laser eye surgery.

WENDY EISENBERG: You have to stay awake for a surgery and see the visual effects the laser going into your eye has on you. And because cameras are modeled after the fashion of our own eyes, the way that the light is shifting when the laser is doing its job — which is opening up some corneal flap, it’s confusing — you kind of see something as experimental as a camera process happening in your eye, with the existing light and scenery of the room. So you have this effect of the light moving and these abstract, kind of blobby, weird light-halo forms that can never be repeated except if you get the exact surgery again. It’s unbelievably trippy.

Immediately after the procedure they drive you home because obviously you shouldn’t be driving, or someone picks you up. I was supposed to be sleeping, but I just kept opening my eyes and closing them and opening them and closing them, and every single time I would open them the world would get a little bit sharper, but it wouldn’t be totally sharp. It was kind of as unrepeatable as the laser effects where, where there was this weird back-and-forth between increasing clarity and the need to close your eyes. I was just walking around my apartment being like whoa that’s sharp, or I really gotta clean this or whatever. And then I eventually probably went to bed, but in a matter of hours I could see totally clearly. It was a very hallucinatory, fantastic state. And it is actually sort of painful. But a couple years have gone by and now my vision is just fine.

When did you think there might be a piece of music in this experience?

EISENBERG: I usually write semi-autobiographically. I saw a concert of my friend Michael Cormier, and he writes these short story songs about imaginary figures, and I wanted to make a piece that was multimedia. I wanted to involve Richard and his visuals, and. I wanted to share the sublime and surprising effects of the surgery on me. In the back of my mind I knew I was gonna write about it even before I got the surgery, but once I got it I was shocked because I thought of how much I love music and prioritize it in my life over the visual. I thought to myself, why is there such a sight bias? What does it mean that the art forms that you can see and reach out and touch land so differently on me than music, which is sensory in a non-visual way, unless you’re watching the musicians or looking at the album cover or the music video?

I’ve always been fascinated by how visual art feels like it means something different to culture. A thinker that I became totally obsessed with during the conception of the project is Jonathan Crary, who has a lot of writing on the visual, and also Jacqueline Rose’s Sexuality In The Field Of Vision. They are thinking about sight on a very high level, so I was philosophically interested in the sight for a long time for getting the surgery. Then when it happened, the thing that I’d unwittingly theoretically been preparing for through this research became biographical.