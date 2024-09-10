Dave Grohl Announces Birth Of Daughter Outside Of His Marriage

Here’s one we weren’t expecting: Dave Grohl just announced that he has fathered a baby girl outside his marriage. Grohl has been married to Jordyn Blum since 2003, and they’ve had three daughters together, Violet, Harper, and Ophelia, all of whom are pictured above. The mother of this latest child has not been identified.

These are his confessions, posted on Grohl’s personal @davestruestories Instagram account:

I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supporting parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.

Given the intensely personal nature of the last Foo Fighters album, I guess we know what the next one will be about. Grohl’s post with the announcement is embedded below.