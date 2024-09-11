In 2022, Franz Ferdinand released their greatest hits album, Hits To The Head. Today, the indie-rock veterans are announcing a new LP titled The Human Fear, arriving in January and produced with Mark Ralph. The lead single “Audacious” is out now.

About the track, Alex Kapranos said, “It’s about having an audacious response when you feel the fabric of existence come undone around you. Being bold, contrary. Peering over the edge into the eternity of non-existence and saying Aye! Fuck it! Not today thank you!

“Making this record was one of the most life-affirming experiences I’ve had, but it’s called The Human Fear,” he continued. “Fear reminds you that you’re alive. I think we all are addicted in some way to the buzz it can give us. How we respond to it shows how we are human. So here’s a bunch of songs searching for the thrill of being human via fears. Not that you’d necessarily notice on first listen.”

“Audacious” comes with a music video directed by Andy Knowles, who added, “After listening to ‘Audacious’ for the first time it immediately felt like a song which needed a celebration of a video. I wanted to build on the jocular approach we took for ‘Curious’ in 2022, contrasting some of the more somber moments of life with an explosion of fun when you look at things through an ‘audacious’ lens.”

Watch the “Audacious” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Audacious”

02 “Everyday Dreamer”

03 “The Doctor”

04 “Hooked”

05 “Build It Up”

06 “Night Or Day”

07 “Tell Me I Should Stay”

08 “Cats”

09 “Black Eyelashes”

10 “Bar Lonely”

11 “The Birds”

The Human Fear is out 1/10 on Domino.