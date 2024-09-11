Last month, Pharmakon announced her new album Maggot Mass and unleashed the blistering lead single “WITHER AND WARP.” Today, Margaret Chardiet’s project is back with the unsettling “METHANAL DOLL.”

“This song represents the violent and sobering awakening from that suspended state,” Chardiet explained, continuing:

I looked down to see my flesh and remembered that “I” was… not the moss on a stone, or the worm in the dirt or the pollen in the wind. I am Margaret, not maggot. I wanted to reassure myself that I could die with dignity and purpose, not to be wasted. So I began to research… the highly concentrated area of organically rich soil which is left behind as a body rots is called a “Cadaver Decomposition Island.” On this island oasis, the nematodes and worms become more abundant, as do an increasingly diverse selection of plant life. The stage of this miraculous transfiguration can be measured by the “Maggot Mass.” But this only happens, I learned, during a so-called “green burial” — meaning without embalming, without concrete vault or casket, without cremation, … where all the critters that need to feed can access you… the way of chaotic creation. Of course the clutches of capitalism reach for us, even beyond the grave. Those with means are preserved like monuments. But if you’re poor and live in the filthy concrete, steel and glass of artifice “you will burn, down to ash, in a city morgue, to a plastic bag.” The stark reality of death in America is that our dust does not return to dust. We deprive the universe of the energy we took from it. We hoard it inside our toxic graves of chemical sludge, all pickled and carved into stone. In our attempt to preserve our bodies that we may live eternally, we remove ourselves from the very chain of life and death that all else on earth adheres to. If the energy we inherit remains forever trapped in our lumps of matter, stolen away from the wider universe, are we incrementally draining and wasting all the available force of life?

The song comes with a music video directed by Max Rooney and Hank Allen, who added, “The ideas arose naturally when all three of us discussed the themes of the album and our influences. We wanted to make something that was grotesque but also pastoral and somber. Margaret is super devoted to her craft and is keen on filling every moment with meaning. It’s been a truly exciting collaboration and seeing all of our visions come to life has been transformative.”

Watch the “METHANAL DOLL” music video below.

Maggot Mass is out 10/4 on Sacred Bones.