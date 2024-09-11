The story of Verböten goes way, way back, but the Chicago punks have never released a full-length studio album. That’s changing soon! The recently-reunited band led by Jason Narducy will share their self-titled debut LP in October. After announcing the record last month with the lead single “Bodily Autonomy,” Verböten have shared another one today called “No More Indecision.”

“No More Indecision” is a two-minute blast of melodic adrenaline, and its message is quite timely. Here’s what Narducy says about it in a press release:

I wrote ‘No More Indecision’ on Jan. 1 of this year. The music sounded defiant and, because it was the first day of the year, I was thinking about what’s ahead. The lyrics came quickly when I thought about the total denial of climate change by conservatives and the infuriatingly slow pace of meaningful legislation by Democrats. The song is us screaming for real change.

Verböten will also be playing their first show since 1983 at Chicago’s Riot Fest on Sept. 21. Until then, listen to “No More Indecision” below.

Verböten is out 10/4 via Inside Outside. Pre-order it here.