The intersection of death metal and hardcore has been heavily-explored territory in recent years, and two of the most exciting newer bands in that world are joining forces for a new split release. The San Fernando Valley’s Deadbody and Dallas’ Tribal Gaze have both been doing big things lately, and they’ve just announced a new split LP that’s coming out this fall.

Deadbody is one of the new projects from Taylor and Colin Young, the extremely busy brothers behind bands like Twitching Tongues and God’s Hate. With Deadbody, they focus on the death metal side of the heavy spectrum, and they released their self-titled debut two years ago. They’ve got five songs on the new split, and they’ve just shared two of them, but neither of them will take up too much of your time. “D.E.A.D.B.O.D.Y.,” the first of those songs, is literally seven seconds long. “Six Shots Saved” clocks in at a relatively epic 65 seconds, and it’s a truly frantic grind blitzkrieg.

Tribal Gaze, meanwhile, have been building for a bit longer. They released their debut release Godless Voyage in 2021, and they followed it a year later with their LP The Nine Choirs. I saw them open a Creeping Death/200 Stab Wounds show a couple of years ago, and that was a good time. They’ve shared a video for the heavy stomp-growl “Twitching On The Cross.” Below, check out all three tracks from the new split, as well as the tracklist and tour dates for both bands.

TRACKLIST:

01 Deadbody – “D.E.A.D.B.O.D.Y.”

02 Deadbody – “Six Shots Saved”

03 Deadbody – “Pleonexia”

04 Deadbody – “Horrors Of The Reformed”

05 Deadbody – “Dead Body II”

06 Tribal Gaze – “Let His Servants Starve”

07 Tribal Gaze – “Burning Garden”

08 Tribal Gaze – “Twitching On The Cross”

TOUR DATES:

Deadbody:

11/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone *

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

11/16 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick ^

* with Nails, Xibalba, World Peace, & Auditory Anguish

^ with Nails, World Peace, & Auditory Anguish

Tribal Gaze:

9/11 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Axis Club Theatre *

9/13 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery *

9/14 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall *

9/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

9/16 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

9/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquarade *

9/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819 *

9/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage *

9/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch *

9/21 – Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

9/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex ^

9/26 – Mesa, AZ @ Underground ^

9/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

9/28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Vets Hall ^

9/30 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater ^

10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon ^

10/03 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder ^

10/06 – Denver, CO @ Marquis ^

10/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Parish ^

10/10 – Houston, TX @ The End Outside ^

10/12 – Orlando, FL @ Abbey ^

10/13 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar ^

* with Nails, 200 Stab Wounds, & Mammoth Grinder

^ with Undeath, Kruelty, & Gates To Hell

The Deadbody/Tribal Gaze split is out 11/15 on Closed Casket Activities/Maggot Stomp.