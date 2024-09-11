Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, Hole’s Courtney Love, My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, and PJ Harvey collaborator Rob Ellis are all cooking up something together at London’s Konk Studios. That something appears to be a Marianne Faithfull covers project, according to a post Googe shared to Instagram Tuesday.

“I spent a day in the Kinks studio, covering Marianne Faithfull songs,” Googe captioned a series of photos from the studio, though it seems like it’ll be more than just an album. The producer Ben Christophers also shared a post, describing the get-together as “an amazing experience in the merging of music and film.. Don’t want to say much more but you’ll find out soon enough.”

In his post, Christophers also tagged Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, the filmmaking duo who did the 2014 Nick Cave documentary 20,000 Days On Earth. This won’t be the only Marianne Faithfull tribute project in recent memory, but it sounds fun, whatever secret thing they’re working on. See the posts below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deb Googe (@googoogiegoo)