“We are like the Gallagher brothers, but in the Canadian sense,” Tegan Quin told The Age in 2003. Along with her identical twin sister, Sara, she had just finished promoting their album from the previous year, If It Was You, and in interviews, the pair joked that it sent them into therapy. That record, whose cover literally featured the pair yelling in perpendicular directions, rumbled with a palpable if unfocused angst, its strongest ideas buckling under the unbearable weight of being 19 years old in the public eye. By the end of that tour, perhaps to prevent an Oasis-sized meltdown, the two had moved to opposite sides of the country, Sara in Montreal and Tegan in Vancouver. Once tourmates and roommates, they began to repair their fractured relationship as penpals, sending demo CDs through the Canadian postal service.

The media didn’t know what to do with Tegan and Sara, gay twins who wrote songs that could be about sibling rivalry or sapphic anguish depending on how the light hit. In a feature in Out that spelled the sisters’ last names wrong, Tegan bemoaned their fetishization: “When we did photoshoots in Europe, there was a lot of, ‘Now touch your sister, put your hand around her… Get on the bed and lie down next to her.'” They wouldn’t make Radiohead do that, Tegan figured, so why them? Still, the profile’s author managed to work in that they were “twins—cute, sexy, quirky, rockin’, lesbian identical twins.” After all, this was a post-t.A.T.u. landscape: Lesbians were IN, as long as they were down to dance around in a wet T-shirt and writhe around in a Russian prison cell as they screamed about “All the things she said/ Running through my head.” Except t.A.T.u. were formed by a male record executive, and one half of the pair later said she’d disown her own son if he came out as gay. Tegan and Sara were actual-factual, labret-piercing, Chelsea-haircut lesbians, and they didn’t want to perform their sexuality for the male gaze.

Maybe that’s why their fourth album So Jealous, which turns 20 this weekend, featured a pile of felt hearts on the cover where their faces used to be. Maybe that’s why Tegan and Sara sing almost entirely in harmony throughout its fourteen songs, a doubling effect they’d carry through to all of their biggest hits moving forward. Maybe that’s why they recruited Weezer’s Matt Sharp to add keys beneath their howls. Maybe it was all armor for their relationship shrapnel, insulation to shield them from themselves. Or maybe, after years spent on the road opening for their label boss Neil Young, they were finally ready to let their sound transcend their image. Then again, we might do well to listen to the Quin twins when they tell us, on the album’s opening song, “I wouldn’t like me if I met me.” Maybe they weren’t donning armor so much as taking shelter, going into hiding to avoid facing their most vulnerable album to date.

In a way, these songs could only be written in isolation. How else could you possibly muster, “Look me in the eyes and tell me you don’t find me attractive/ Look me in the heart and tell me you won’t go,” off of the heart-wrenching “Where Does The Good Go?” These were confessionals, sealed in envelopes and entrusted to the Canada Post. There was something revelatory in their honesty: Their lovers cried “like a baby” on “I Know, I Know, I Know,” but as the twins sigh the song’s titular phrase, they’re admitting their own complicity: “What else are we here for?”