The Boys Are Leaving Town: The Final Days Of Japandroids

They compiled a wishlist and eventually made the call to Peter Katis after hearing his remix of “North East South West.” “Hiring Peter seemed like a sure bet. He’d helped make Turn On The Bright Lights and Boxer, and we wanted to make a record of that calibre,” King says. “But it’s not that simple. If you could buy greatness, every record would be great.”

As much as he loved the albums Katis produced, King astutely points out that the National songs are mixed almost like hip-hop, where the drums and vocals stay high in the mix no matter the volume. He suspected the partnership was a mismatch when he played the Stooges’ “Search And Destroy” for Katis. “He’d never heard it before and his response was, ‘This sounds fucking awful, you want to sound like this?'” There were now essentially two versions of Near To The Wild Heart Of Life, the one completed with Gander and the Katis remix. Japandroids struggled with choosing between one or the other, or cobbling together a mix-and-match between the two. If they didn’t have a tour booked, they might have tried to re-record the entire thing. They settled on the Katis version and, thinking back on his rationale at the time, King shrugs, “Peter is extremely talented, and considerably more knowledgeable and experienced in their studio than we were. He’d made several classic records, so his opinion carried a lot of weight with us. When it came time to make decisions, I trusted him more than I trusted myself to make the right call.”

I don’t think King’s desultory take is necessarily the correct one. Yes, the reviews lacked the ecstatic praise that met Celebration Rock, but they were largely positive, and Near To The Wild Heart Of Life made a handful of year-end lists. If they made any mistake, it was failing to engage in some kind of international election fraud after the release of the title track on Halloween 2016. “Has a great record ever been so out-of-step with its cultural moment?” Tom Breihan asked in Stereogum’s Premature Evaluation, acknowledging that writers were already sick of viewing everything through the prism of the Trump presidency that had barely started by the release of Near To The Wild Heart Of Life on Jan. 27. “I poured my heart and soul into those songs. To live them, write them, rehearse them, record them, mix them, master them, it’s years of work. The fact that they were even mentioned in the same breath as Donald Trump was so fucking insulting. Like, you listened to my record and that was your takeaway?” King spits, seven years of frustration rising to the fore. “I was furious and wanted to fight him. Still do.” (In Breihan’s defense, the final paragraph acknowledges, “This isn’t Japandroids’ fault. They aren’t even American, for fuck’s sake”).

But by most metrics, Near To The Wild Heart Of Life was still a success; the shows were bigger, their songs made inroads on satellite radio stations, and more importantly, the demographics underwent a noticeable shift. “We started noticing more women at the shows,” King smirks. “The Near To The Wild Heart Of Life tour started off our standard 80-20, then 70-30, then 60-40, and by the end it was 50-50.” I can confirm that Japandroids shows in 2017 were starting to resemble Date Nights, a fitting circumstance for an album where their girlfriends did backup vocals.

But when a newer song inevitably got followed by “Young Hearts Spark Fire” or “Fire’s Highway,” the dudes rock contingent was back in full force, a reiteration of what made the Japandroids live experience essential, even if the band themselves were often exhausted by their tortuous drinking and touring regimen. The difference between the two was, ironically, best demonstrated by the 2020 live album Massey Fucking Hall, which often felt like a Michelin star restaurant passing out scratch-n-sniff stickers to people who couldn’t book a reservation. “The fans party hard and go home to their beds. They’re hungover the next day and the day after that life returns to normal,” King laments. “Whereas we’re in an endless party loop, giving the same experience to different fans in a different city, night after night after night.”

In the absence of any kind of social media presence, it’s understandable that most Japandroids fans would assume that the nights of wine and roses extended to their days as well. Prowse recalls how he would flinch whenever journalists would describe Celebration Rock as “the sound of being six beers in,” while also acknowledging the very first lyric on the album is “Long lit up tonight, and still drinking.” “Our fans have this image of us at the top of the ‘dudes rock’ pyramid. Escapism has always been a big part of our appeal and I think they take comfort in the idea that at any given moment Dave and I are out there somewhere dudes-rocking together,” King expounds. “Whereas in reality, we live in different countries, thousands of miles apart, and rarely see each other. There was definitely a long stretch of our lives where we were daily dudes-rockers, but those days are behind us.”

Both King and Prowse bring up Guided By Voices as a counterpoint for their own reputation. Maybe it’s just a matter of longevity, but King feels that Japandroids never created the expectation that they would be shitfaced throughout the gig. I doubt there would ever be a market for an entire CD of Brian King stage banter. Conversely, Prowse can see Robert Pollard as a kind of aspirational figure, someone who has spent nearly 40 years being the exact guy that people think he is onstage and off. He also admits that’s an easier view to take as the drummer of Japandroids, rather than the frontman and primary songwriter. But what happens if your livelihood is contingent on playing the role of someone who’s slowly killing you?

***

King prefaces that I should expect “Brian, formerly of Japandroids” when we meet, rather than “Brian from Japandroids.” Despite having dedicated thousands of words and hundreds of hours to Japandroids music over the past 15 years, forgetting everything I think I know about Brian King is shockingly easy – I barely know anything about the guy.

This aspect of Japandroids distinguishes them within a genre that they certainly defined even if they didn’t invent it. Call it “celebration rock” or “dudes rock,” but you know it when you hear it – the classic rock tropes and punk rock ethics (or vice versa), the booze, the lovable losers, and, most importantly, it’s made by dudes (not necessarily men, though I’m uncertain whether any female-fronted band has ever been compared to Japandroids). King and Prowse have toured with nearly all of these bands — for example, the Gaslight Anthem, commemorated on Prowse’s sole vocal contribution to Fate & Alcohol, hilariously entitled “A Gaslight Anthem.” If someone wants to get a sense of whether the people in Gaslight Anthem could double as the people in Gaslight Anthem songs or the people who’d be listening to Gaslight Anthem if they weren’t in the band, Brian Fallon and Benny Horowitz would probably go on your podcast and tell you all about it.

When I first meet King at an upscale coffee shop in the ever-gentrifying Detroit neighborhood of Corktown, he doesn’t appear all that different from his on-stage look – black T-shirt, black jeans. Except now, he’s wearing black Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers and a black ’47 Toronto Raptors hat. He drives a GMC Acadia with a case of Topo Chico in the trunk. Whatever his reservations about fatherhood he certainly looks the part of a 41-year old dad. Or an NBA podcaster. In other words, he looks like a stereotypical Japandroids fan. “I’ve spent most of my life keeping a healthy distance from children and I have virtually no experience with babies,” King says. “But the closer it gets, the more excited I am. I’m starting to think it’s the role I was born to play.”

This would be welcome news for anyone who’d heard whispers about Japandroids being a standoffish, or even prickly band in person. “I was frequently fucked up,” King explains. “Alcohol, ego, the caricature of a rock star. Looking back, it was sordid and silly, though I wasn’t looking back in those days.”

Berman speculates that King keeps the press at arm’s length because “rock ‘n’ roll is something that’s very sacred” to him, and that playing the game puts Japandroids at risk “to become another band chewed up and spit out by the hype machine.” He notes how Japandroids have aligned themselves with iconoclasts rather than the bands to which they’re most often compared. They’ve covered Nick Cave, Gun Club, and Mclusky rather than, say, the Replacements. They signed with Anti- in part because it was a label created for Tom Waits.