Watch Eminem Open The VMAs With “Houdini” And His New Jelly Roll Collab

The MTV Video Music Awards just kicked off at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. Eminem opened the show with an extended performance of his recent hit “Houdini” and “Somebody Save Me,” the Jelly Roll collab from his new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). Just as the “Houdini” video called back to Eminem videos of yore, that part of the performance seemed to reference the time he marched into the VMAs with an army of fake Eminems to do “The Real Slim Shady.” The “Somebody Save Me” segment was a lot more straightforward. An Eminem and Jelly Roll duet together is basically guaranteed to print money, so kudos to whoever had that idea. Watch the performance below.