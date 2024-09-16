Win Dream Theater’s New 7xLP Box Set Dream Theater Vol. 1
Prog metal trailblazers Dream Theater will share their huge new 7xLP box set, Dream Theater Vol. 1, on Sept. 27. Limited to only 2,500 copies, the set collects some of the band’s most coveted albums — and it’s already sold out. Luckily for Stereogum readers, we’re teaming up with Rhino to give one away.
Dream Theater Vol. 1 includes four of the band’s studio albums: Images And Words, Awake, Falling Into Infinity, and Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory. Some of these are particularly tough to find on vinyl, making this set an essential for the Dream Theater fan.
The only requirement for entry is that you must be a subscriber to Stereogum’s lovely weekly email The Stereogum Digest at the time we select the winner. Before you enter the contest, sign up for that below or here if you haven’t yet.
This giveaway is for readers worldwide, and the entry period ends Monday, Sept. 30 at 1PM ET. Make sure to check your email around then so you can respond if you win. Just enter your email in the form below (or here if you can’t see it for some reason. You’ll also have the choice to sign up for Rhino and Dream Theater’s email updates — please review Rhino’s Terms Of Use for more information.
One entry per email. We’ll update the page once the winner is contacted. Good luck!
Dream Theater Vol. 1 is out 9/27 via Rhino.