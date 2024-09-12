That boy Billy Strings is everywhere! Now the prolific bluegrass star has popped up on “Too Stoned To Cry,” a new ballad from alt-country mainstay Margo Price. The song is billed as the start of a new era for Price, and indeed, its classic country twang is a big departure from the psych-tinged country-rock she’s been releasing in recent years. It’s working for her big time, too.

Here’s a statement from Price:

It was such a joy to work with Billy on this song. He really nailed the vocals and laid down a beautiful lead. I have wanted to record this song for years now, ever since I heard the writer Andrew Combs sing it. My buddy Beau Bedford and I had been in the studio together working on an Orville Peck track, and I asked him to produce this single for me. He put together a really great band – Beau and I, plus my husband Jeremy Ivey played acoustic, Aksel Coe on drums, Misa Arriaga on Bass, Russ Pahl on pedal steel, Joey McClellan on electric. Once we got Billy to add his guitar and singing, I knew this song was gonna be a special recording.

Price spoke more about the new track in a post at her Substack, Rawdoggin’ Reality. Listen below.