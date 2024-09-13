The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Soccer Mommy - "Driver"

“I was wasting all my time on someone who couldn’t love me,” Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison lamented on “Blossom (Wasting All My Time),” from her debut album Clean. But by the song’s end, she changed course towards someone more worthwhile: “He’s the one I want to be with/ ‘Cause I can see him/ Blossom in the future that I’m dreamin’.” She realizes requited love is still in the distance ahead of her. Six years later, on Soccer Mommy’s rocker of a new single “Driver,” she’s arrived.



At the risk of leaning too hard into the metaphors, “Driver” is Allison behind the wheel of a relationship that’s blossomed into a full-on garden. “No promises to stay on route,” she warns with an attitude as biting as the track’s guitars, but the route doesn’t matter so much with a passenger like this: a guy who readily accepts her at her worst, who keeps her worries at bay, and who makes her smile effortlessly. “He’d never leave me now,” Allison sings, and all that time spent waiting disappears into the rearview. —Abby