Tanya Donelly (Belly) & Bill Janovitz (Buffalo Tom) – “Better Things” (The Kinks Cover)

New Music September 12, 2024 4:22 PM By Chris DeVille

Boston college rock veterans Belly and Buffalo Tom are playing a pair of shows together in New England this weekend, and the bands’ lead singers have promoted those shows by recording a song together. Actually, they’ve plucked one from the archives: Back in 2015, Belly’s Tanya Donelly and Buffalo Tom’s Bill Janovitz teamed up on a version of “Better Things” from the Kinks’ 1981 album Give The People What They Want. It’s mostly just the two voices plus acoustic guitar, and it sounds lovely. The cover was briefly released on Bandcamp upon completion, but it’s gotten wider release today ahead of the gigs in Maine and Rhode Island. Below, check out the music and the concert itinerary.

TOUR DATES:
09/13 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
09/14 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

Chris DeVille Staff

