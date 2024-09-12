deary is a UK-based shoegaze duo comprised of Ben Easton and Rebecca ‘Dottie’ Cockram. Today, they announced their second EP, Aurelia, the follow-up to last year’s self-titled. The misty new single “The Drift” is out now.

Aurelia was produced by Easton and Dottie, and was mastered by Slowdive drummer Simon Scott who also plays on three tracks. The band shared “Selene” and “The Moth” earlier this year as well, and in January Dottie featured on Whitelands’ “Tell Me About It.”

“While writing the EP, I found a letter I had written to myself when I was 22,” Dottie explained, continuing:

I was fresh out of university and had moved back in with my parents as Covid was in full force. I was uninspired and lost and reaching out to my future self for some hope. It was a physical representation of what can happen in a few years; how much can change and how you never know what’s coming next. I found it interesting that — at the age of 26 — here I was looking back to my younger self for hope or just some comfort in the fact that things will and do move on. It was important to me to bring both of these versions of myself into the new songs.

Easton added, “Personally, I had noticed a change in myself; a new level of social anxiety, a strange disassociation to things that once brought me joy as well as negative repetitions in my daily life. I began the year sober which allowed me to finish the writing process as a letter of care to my own mental health. There are motifs throughout the EP — for example the riffs in ‘The Moth’ and ‘The Drift’ being reminiscent of each other — which are like musical reflections of these repeated cycles.”

Below, watch the video for “The Drift” directed by Limb.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Aurelia”

02 “The Moth”

03 “Selene”

04 “The Drift”

05 “Where You Are”

06 “Dream Of Me”

Aurelia is out 11/1 on Sonic Cathedral.