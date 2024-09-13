Last year, the rootsy Arizona-born singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun released Proof Of Life, maybe the only album in history to feature guest-spots from Noah Kahan and Maxo Kream. Next month, she’ll follow that one with a new self-produced LP called Observations From A Crowded Room. She’s just released two new singles, the soulful slow-burn “No Country” and the spare, rustic “I’d Miss The Birds.”

On the new album, Joy Oladokun has this to say:

This album became a way for me to write things, feel things, process things. Because as the producer, I just had to sit with these songs for so long. It became really healing in a sense of, “I made this. I’m listening to an album that I genuinely love. All the sounds and bits and bobs came from me with the help of just an engineer.” It was transformative. So, it started out as, “I quit,” and it has ended up as a fresh start.

Below, check out both songs and the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Letter From A Blackbird”

02 “Am I?”

03 “Observation #1”

04 “Strong Ones”

05 “Drugs”

06 “Questions, Chaos & Faith”

07 “No Country”

08 “Observation #2”

09 “Hollywood”

10 “flowers”

11 “Dust/Divinity”

12 “Good Enough”

13 “Observation #3”

14 “I’d Miss The Birds”

15 “Goodbye”

Observations From A Crowded Room is out 10/18 on Republic. Joy Oladokun will open Hozier’s Australia/New Zealand tour in November.